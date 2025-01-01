Donation

Support Firebrand Ministries

Your gift helps us share the gospel, host faith-filled gatherings, and walk with people as they grow in Christ. 🔥At Firebrand Ministries, we exist to bring freedom, healing, and restoration to those in need. Through prayer, deliverance, inner healing, and physical healing ministry, we see lives transformed every day by the power of the Holy Spirit.But we can’t do it alone. Your support makes it possible to:Host deliverance and healing events for individuals trapped in spiritual oppression.Provide bibles and discipleship materials to new believers.Train and equip our team.Meet tangible needs of those we minister to in the community.Partner with other ministries on mission.Cover basic operation costsEvery donation, no matter the size, helps set someone free. Will you partner with us today to bring hope and healing to those who need it most?