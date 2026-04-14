First Baptist Church Annona

First Baptist Church Annona

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Our mission

First Baptist Church Annona empowers youth through faith-based activities, providing opportunities for spiritual growth and community engagement. Their initiatives, like the Youth Group Beef Raffle, fund vital programs, including church camp experiences.
Events
Events
FBC Annona Youth Group Beef Raffle
Raffle
FBC Annona Youth Group Beef Raffle
Apr 14, 10:30 AM - Jul 2, 3:00 PM CDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
FBC Annona Youth’s Shop
Shop
FBC Annona Youth’s Shop
Welcome to FBC Annona Youth’s Shop. Every purchase helps our youth grow in faith through Bible study, worship, and service in our community.If you purchase a shirt online, you may arrange pick up at one of the two dedicated locations.Join us for one of our Services and pick up your merchandise!First Baptist Church Annona - Sunday Morning 10:00am - 12:30pm Sunday Night 6:00pm - 7:30pm Wednesday Night 6:00pm - 8:00pmAvery 7-11 155 US Highway 82 W Avery, Texas 75554 - 5:30am -10:00pm (Please schedule this pickup at least 2 hours in advance.)Contact Phone Number: (903)293-7328Your support provides camp fees, study materials, and outreach supplies for students as they learn, serve, and lead in our church family.
View shop

Contact information

[email protected]
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