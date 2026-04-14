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FBC Annona Youth’s Shop

Welcome to FBC Annona Youth’s Shop. Every purchase helps our youth grow in faith through Bible study, worship, and service in our community.If you purchase a shirt online, you may arrange pick up at one of the two dedicated locations.Join us for one of our Services and pick up your merchandise!First Baptist Church Annona - Sunday Morning 10:00am - 12:30pm Sunday Night 6:00pm - 7:30pm Wednesday Night 6:00pm - 8:00pmAvery 7-11 155 US Highway 82 W Avery, Texas 75554 - 5:30am -10:00pm (Please schedule this pickup at least 2 hours in advance.)Contact Phone Number: (903)293-7328Your support provides camp fees, study materials, and outreach supplies for students as they learn, serve, and lead in our church family.