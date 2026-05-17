First Baptist Church of Hartville
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First Baptist Church of Hartville

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First Baptist Church of Hartville

Our mission

FBC is the hands and feet of Jesus to Hartville. We will be a light and mirror the image of Jesus. Our mission is for people to Know Christ through salvation, Grow in Christ through discipleship, and Go and Proclaim Christ through evangelism.
More ways to support us
FBC Hartville Building Fund
Donation
FBC Hartville Building Fund
$45,000 of $300,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/firstbaptistchurchhartville/

Contact information

[email protected]
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