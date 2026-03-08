First Baptist Foundation
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First Baptist Foundation

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First Baptist Foundation

Our mission

First Baptist Foundation fosters community through faith, supporting the reconstruction of its sanctuary to ensure it remains a vital place of worship and connection for future generations.
Past events
Past events
Chief Cornerstone Annual Gala
Event
Chief Cornerstone Annual Gala
Mar 7, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EST
400 N Swinton Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444, USA
Event
Chief Cornerstone Gala
Mar 1, 7:00 - 10:30 PM EST
1960 N Swinton Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444, USA

Our website

https://www.fbcfamissions.org/home

Contact information

[email protected]
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