First Fruits Farms Inc.
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
First Fruits Farms Inc. cultivates a community rooted in faith and sustainability, offering hands-on workshops that promote the proper stewardship of God's creation and fosters a vibrant, learning environment.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
June: Light of the World- Sunlight & Solar Basics
Jun 13, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
118 Mill Rd, Hertford, NC 27944, USA
Get your tickets
Event
July: Rest in His Creation- Crop Rotation & Planning
Jul 11, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
118 Mill Rd, Hertford, NC 27944, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Soap Making
Jul 30, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
118 Mill Rd, Hertford, NC 27944, USA
Get your tickets
Event
August: Weathering the Storms- Climate Resilience & Shelters
Aug 8, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
118 Mill Rd, Hertford, NC 27944, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Movie On The Lawn
Aug 14, 8:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
118 Mill Rd, Hertford, NC 27944, USA
Get your tickets
Event
September: Gifts from God- Composting & Waste Reduction
Sep 12, 12:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
118 Mill Rd, Hertford, NC 27944, USA
Get your tickets
Event
October: Harvest of Righteousness- Food Preservation
Oct 10, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
118 Mill Rd, Hertford, NC 27944, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Candle Making: Illuminating Creativity
Oct 23, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
118 Mill Rd, Hertford, NC 27944, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Kombucha Brewing
Oct 24, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
118 Mill Rd, Hertford, NC 27944, USA
Get your tickets
Event
November: Giving Thanks- Winter Prep & Gratitude
Nov 14, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EST
118 Mill Rd, Hertford, NC 27944, USA
Get your tickets
Event
December: The Gift of Hope- Preparing for the Future
Dec 12, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EST
118 Mill Rd, Hertford, NC 27944, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Movie On The Lawn
May 21, 8:30 - 10:00 PM EDT
118 Mill Rd, Hertford, NC 27944, USA
Get your tickets
Event
June: Trusting in the Lord- Pest Mgmt & Biodiversity
Jun 12, 2:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
118 Mill Rd, Hertford, NC 27944, USA
Get your tickets
See more
More ways to support us
Donation
Plow Ahead for Progress
$2,260 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
The Legacy Campaign
$0 of $2,500 goal
Donate today
Donation
Support the Infrastructure Campaign
$0 of $12,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://firstfruitsfarms-nc.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by