First Missionary Church The Lebanon, Inc
organization logo

First Missionary Church The Lebanon, Inc

Subscribe
Donate

First Missionary Church The Lebanon, Inc

Our mission

First Missionary Church The Lebanon, Inc fosters spiritual growth and community support through acts of love and generosity, aiming to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need while continuing its spiritual mission.
More ways to support us
Manos a la Obra por la Casa del Señor
Donation
Manos a la Obra por la Casa del Señor
$2,350 of $40,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://fdlchurch.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by