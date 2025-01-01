First Missionary Church The Lebanon, Inc
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First Missionary Church The Lebanon, Inc
Our mission
First Missionary Church The Lebanon, Inc fosters spiritual growth and community support through acts of love and generosity, aiming to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need while continuing its spiritual mission.
More ways to support us
Donation
Manos a la Obra por la Casa del Señor
$2,350 of $40,000 goal
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Our website
https://fdlchurch.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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