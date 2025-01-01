Fishing School Inc
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Our mission
Fishing School Inc empowers at-risk youth through after-school programs, mentoring, and educational support, fostering resilience and academic success to break the cycle of poverty and build brighter futures.
More ways to support us
Event
Before Care Payments ($170-John Lewis)
Before Care Fees for John Lewis Elementary
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Event
Before Care Payments ($100-John Lewis)
Before Care Fees for John Lewis Elementary
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Event
Before Care Payments ($50-John Lewis)
Before Care Fees for John Lewis Elementary
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Our website
https://www.fishingschool.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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