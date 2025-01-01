Fishing School Inc

Fishing School Inc

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Our mission

Fishing School Inc empowers at-risk youth through after-school programs, mentoring, and educational support, fostering resilience and academic success to break the cycle of poverty and build brighter futures.
More ways to support us
Before Care Payments ($170-John Lewis)
Event
Before Care Payments ($170-John Lewis)
Before Care Fees for John Lewis Elementary
Get your tickets
Before Care Payments ($100-John Lewis)
Event
Before Care Payments ($100-John Lewis)
Before Care Fees for John Lewis Elementary
Get your tickets
Before Care Payments ($50-John Lewis)
Event
Before Care Payments ($50-John Lewis)
Before Care Fees for John Lewis Elementary
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.fishingschool.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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