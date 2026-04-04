F.L.Y. Girlz Academy Inc.

F.L.Y. Girlz Academy Inc.

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

F.L.Y. Girlz Academy empowers girls through mentorship, leadership development, and confidence-building activities. We create safe spaces for authentic conversations, helping young women discover their identities and potential.
Events
Events
fearLESS Summer Session 2026
Event
fearLESS Summer Session 2026
Jun 29, 9:30 AM - Jul 10, 2:30 PM EDT
901 Page Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
F.L.Y. Parents Impact Circle
Membership
F.L.Y. Parents Impact Circle
Join the F.L.Y. Parents Impact Circle 💫 to stay closely connected to the journey of empowering girls as leaders, scholars, and confident young women. Your membership helps us provide mentorship, workshops, and safe spaces for girls to grow.As a member, you’ll receive discounted register for camps or workshops, our annual t-shirt for your child for FREE, recognition of your giving to our program, and clear ways to support F.L.Y. Girlz Academy’s mission. Your presence, voice, and insight as a parent or caregiver truly matter 💜
View membership

Our website

https://www.flygirlzacademy.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by