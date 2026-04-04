F.L.Y. Girlz Academy Inc.

Membership

F.L.Y. Parents Impact Circle

Join the F.L.Y. Parents Impact Circle 💫 to stay closely connected to the journey of empowering girls as leaders, scholars, and confident young women. Your membership helps us provide mentorship, workshops, and safe spaces for girls to grow.As a member, you’ll receive discounted register for camps or workshops, our annual t-shirt for your child for FREE, recognition of your giving to our program, and clear ways to support F.L.Y. Girlz Academy’s mission. Your presence, voice, and insight as a parent or caregiver truly matter 💜