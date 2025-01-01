Foothill Academy Of Vocal Arts
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Foothill Academy Of Vocal Arts
Our mission
Foothill Academy of Vocal Arts empowers singers through education and performance opportunities, fostering a love for vocal music while promoting cultural appreciation and community engagement through their choral programs and benefit concerts.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Princess Bride Quote-Along
May 31, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
101 E Foothill Blvd, Monrovia, CA 91016, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.favachoir.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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