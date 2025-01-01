Forever Fortunate Felines
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Forever Fortunate Felines

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Forever Fortunate Felines

Our mission

At Forever Fortunate Felines, we rescue vulnerable cats in need, including the sick, the unwanted, and those often overlooked, who linger in shelters/animal control facilities and require urgent medical care or are simply stressed to be there. We provide shelter, care, and hope, relying on community support to transform lives and match them with their purrfect homes. We are run solely by volunteers, are entirely foster-based, and have rescued over 9,000 cats since 2019.

Events
Events
2026 Putts For Purrs Fundraiser (Mini Golf + Driving Range)
Event
2026 Putts For Purrs Fundraiser (Mini Golf + Driving Range)
Jun 27, 12:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
Skokie Sports Park 3459 Oakton St, Skokie, IL 60076, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Urgent cases don't stop because of Kitten Season - Help Us Say Yes to Every Cat!
Donation
Urgent cases don't stop because of Kitten Season - Help Us Say Yes to Every Cat!
$610 of $25,000 goal
Donate today
FFF Monthly Donation
Donation
FFF Monthly Donation
Donate today

Our website

https://www.foreverfortunatefelines.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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