At Forever Fortunate Felines, we rescue vulnerable cats in need, including the sick, the unwanted, and those often overlooked, who linger in shelters/animal control facilities and require urgent medical care or are simply stressed to be there. We provide shelter, care, and hope, relying on community support to transform lives and match them with their purrfect homes. We are run solely by volunteers, are entirely foster-based, and have rescued over 9,000 cats since 2019.