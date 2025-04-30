Fort Hill Post Memorial Home Inc

Fort Hill Post Memorial Home Inc

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Our mission

Fort Hill Post Memorial Home Inc honors veterans by providing a supportive community space, organizing remembrance events, and offering resources for veterans and their families, ensuring their sacrifices are recognized and celebrated.
Past events
Past events
Fort Hill Post Memorial Home Inc's annual raffle 2025
Raffle
Fort Hill Post Memorial Home Inc's annual raffle 2025
Apr 30, 4:00 PM - Jul 6, 8:00 PM EDT
More ways to support us
Fort Hill Post Memorial Home Inc's 376 Shop
Shop
Fort Hill Post Memorial Home Inc's 376 Shop
Welcome to Fort Hill Post Memorial Home Inc's 376 Shop. Every purchase here supports our work honoring veterans, strengthening remembrance, and maintaining a gathering place for those who have served and their families. Part of your donation will go to The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War Tent 10.Once your purchase has been made this Dog Tag will be on display at the American Legion Post 376 Oxford New York 13830.Your order helps fund:Community programs and shared meals at the memorial homeRemembrance events that recognize service and sacrificePractical support and resources for veterans and their families
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Contact information

[email protected]
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