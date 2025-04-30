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Fort Hill Post Memorial Home Inc's 376 Shop

Welcome to Fort Hill Post Memorial Home Inc's 376 Shop. Every purchase here supports our work honoring veterans, strengthening remembrance, and maintaining a gathering place for those who have served and their families. Part of your donation will go to The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War Tent 10.Once your purchase has been made this Dog Tag will be on display at the American Legion Post 376 Oxford New York 13830.Your order helps fund:Community programs and shared meals at the memorial homeRemembrance events that recognize service and sacrificePractical support and resources for veterans and their families