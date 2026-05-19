Fort Valley State University National Alumni Association Inc

Membership

Membership Dues

Membership in the Alumni Association keeps you connected with the university, fellow alumni and current students. Your monthly membership provides reliable funding that helps us plan ahead and maximize our impact year-round. Your commitment fuels our mission.Membership is on a yearly basis, and operates on the calendar year (January 1 – December 31). Join or renew your membership today and enjoy the benefits of being a member of your alumni association.If you'd like to pay be check or money order, please fill out the form below and send your check to:Make your check or money order payable to: FVSU National Alumni Association, Inc.MAIL CHECK TO: FVSU National Alumni Association, Inc.Anderson House, 1005 State University Drive, Fort Valley, GA 31030-4313