Fort Valley State University National Alumni Association Inc

Fort Valley State University National Alumni Association Inc

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Our mission

The Fort Valley State University National Alumni Association fosters alumni engagement, supports local chapters, and enhances fundraising efforts to strengthen the community and promote leadership among graduates of FVSU.
Events
Events
44th Hunt-Bond-Troup Banquet & Class of 2026 Hall of Fame Induction
Event
44th Hunt-Bond-Troup Banquet & Class of 2026 Hall of Fame Induction
Jul 25, 4:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
1005 State University Dr, Fort Valley, GA 31030, USA
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More ways to support us
Membership Dues
Membership
Membership Dues
Membership in the Alumni Association keeps you connected with the university, fellow alumni and current students. Your monthly membership provides reliable funding that helps us plan ahead and maximize our impact year-round. Your commitment fuels our mission.Membership is on a yearly basis, and operates on the calendar year (January 1 – December 31). Join or renew your membership today and enjoy the benefits of being a member of your alumni association.If you'd like to pay be check or money order, please fill out the form below and send your check to:Make your check or money order payable to: FVSU National Alumni Association, Inc.MAIL CHECK TO: FVSU National Alumni Association, Inc.Anderson House, 1005 State University Drive, Fort Valley, GA 31030-4313
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Homecoming Golf Tournament 2026
Event
Homecoming Golf Tournament 2026
Tee off Homecoming 2026 with fellow Wildcats at our Golf Tournament. Your registration helps the FVSU National Alumni Association fund scholarships and strengthen opportunities for current and future students.Complete this form to secure your spot, add your team, and select sponsorship options. Every swing supports FVSU’s legacy of excellence and community.The Fort Valley State University National AlumniAssociation, Incorporated is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization, and the Employer Identification Number (EIN) is 23-7069586.
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Make An Impact Today!
Donation
Make An Impact Today!
Your gift keeps the Fort Valley State University legacy thriving. Every dollar helps alumni fund scholarships, strengthen student leadership, and enrich life on “The Valley” campus. 🎓💙When you give today, you:Support scholarships for current and future WildcatsEnhance student programs and campus experiencesHelp FVSU NAA uplift our alumni community and universityChoose a gift level that fits you and stand with FVSU students today.
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Our website

https://www.fvsunaa.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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