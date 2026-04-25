Fort Vancouver High School Booster Club
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Our mission
The Fort Vancouver High School Booster Club supports student success by funding equipment, travel, and supplies for teams and clubs, fostering community pride and engagement through events like the annual auction.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Senior Party 2026
Jun 9, 7:00 - 7:59 PM PDT
Party details are not shared before the party.
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.fort.vansd.org/get-involved
Contact information
[email protected]
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