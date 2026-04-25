Fort Vancouver High School Booster Club

Fort Vancouver High School Booster Club

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Our mission

The Fort Vancouver High School Booster Club supports student success by funding equipment, travel, and supplies for teams and clubs, fostering community pride and engagement through events like the annual auction.
Events
Events
Senior Party 2026
Event
Senior Party 2026
Jun 9, 7:00 - 7:59 PM PDT
Party details are not shared before the party.
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.fort.vansd.org/get-involved

Contact information

[email protected]
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