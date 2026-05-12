Founders Classical Academy-Conroe fosters a classical education, emphasizing academic excellence and character development. We prepare students for a life of virtue and wisdom through a rigorous curriculum and vibrant arts programs.
Past events
Past events
Event
Fine Arts Banquet
May 12, 6:00 - 7:30 PM CDT
15330 Brass Nail Rd, Conroe, TX 77384, USA
Event
Annie Jr. Musical
Apr 28, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
105 FM 1488, Conroe, TX 77384, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Pizza for the Annie Jr. Cast and Crew
Help us treat the Annie Jr. cast and crew with pizza before the show🍕