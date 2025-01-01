Freedom Rising USA
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Freedom Rising USA

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Freedom Rising USA

Our mission

Our mission is to celebrate and preserve the rich traditions of American holidays and the values they represent—unity, gratitude, service, and freedom, and honor the veterans whose sacrifices make it possible for us to celebrate in peace.
More ways to support us
State College Independence Day Parade
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State College Independence Day Parade
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Our website

https://www.freedomrisingusa.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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