Fremont Middle School
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Fremont Middle School

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Fremont Middle School

Our mission

Fremont Middle School fosters a supportive, creative environment where students engage in critical thinking, collaboration, and responsible citizenship. We provide enriching experiences that empower students and build their confidence for future success.
More ways to support us
FMS Tattoo-a-Teacher Shop
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FMS Tattoo-a-Teacher Shop
Have some fun and support Fremont Middle School students at the same time! When you purchase a “Tattoo‑a‑Teacher” item, you’re helping fund engaging learning experiences that challenge our students and build their confidence. In exchange, teachers get to rock cool temporary tattoos to show their support for their students.Your purchase helps us provide a supportive, creative environment where students practice critical thinking, collaboration, and responsible citizenship. Thank you for backing our teachers and the work they do every day in our classrooms.
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Our website

https://www.fremontschools.net/schools/fremont-middle-school/

Contact information

[email protected]
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