Friends Memorial Public Library Inc

Friends Memorial Public Library Inc

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Our mission

Friends Memorial Public Library Inc fosters community engagement through accessible resources, programs, and events that promote literacy, lifelong learning, and cultural enrichment, aiming to create a compassionate and informed society.
Events
Events
Used Book Sale
Custom
Used Book Sale
May 18, 4:00 PM - Dec 31, 8:00 PM EST
230 Chase St, Kane, PA 16735, USA
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More ways to support us
Fines/ Copy & Faxing Services
Custom
Fines/ Copy & Faxing Services
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Contact information

[email protected]
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