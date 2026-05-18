Friends Memorial Public Library Inc
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Our mission
Friends Memorial Public Library Inc fosters community engagement through accessible resources, programs, and events that promote literacy, lifelong learning, and cultural enrichment, aiming to create a compassionate and informed society.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Custom
Used Book Sale
May 18, 4:00 PM - Dec 31, 8:00 PM EST
230 Chase St, Kane, PA 16735, USA
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More ways to support us
Custom
Fines/ Copy & Faxing Services
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Contact information
[email protected]
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