Friends of Elk River Cycling fosters a safe and high-quality mountain biking experience for youth. They support athletes and enhance team dynamics through organized programs and essential funding, promoting cycling as a healthy, engaging activity.
More ways to support us
Membership
Elk River Composite Annual Team Fee
The Mountain bike team fees help cover the essential costs of running a safe, organized, and high-quality program for riders. These fees are used to support both the athletes and the overall team experience.