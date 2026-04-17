Friends of James Simons Elementary supports educational excellence by fostering community engagement and fundraising efforts. They organize events to enhance student experiences and provide resources for teachers, ensuring a vibrant learning environment.
Past events
Past events
Event
Friends of James Simons Spring Party
Apr 17, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
REDUX ART CENTER 1056 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Friends of James Simons Donations
Your donation opens doors for students! Help fund classroom resources, and enrichment programs that give every learner the tools they need to succeed.