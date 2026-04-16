Friends Of Kimberling City Parks Foundation Inc
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Our mission
Friends of Kimberling City Parks Foundation enhances community well-being by developing parks and recreational spaces at Table Rock Lake. They aim to create a vibrant destination park that fosters outdoor activities and community engagement.
Events
Events
Raffle
Golf Cart Raffle Fundraiser 2026
Apr 16, 12:00 PM - Jun 6, 5:30 PM CDT
View raffle
Our website
https://www.friendsofkimberlingparks.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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