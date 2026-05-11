Friends Of Music In The Americas

Donation

Give the Gift of Music & Opportunity

Support Instruments of PeaceThis Giving Tuesday (Dec 2), the global day of generosity that follows Thanksgiving weekend, we are raising $6,000 to secure the foundational resources needed for the Instruments of Peace program—turning musical instruments into safe pathways for youth in the Amazon region.Your donation is a direct investment in the core stability and future growth of our program by funding:Dedicated Mentorship: Professional instructors who provide continuous training and guidance to young musicians in Ecuador and beyond.Instrument Access: Essential repairs and maintenance to keep over 300 instruments performance-ready.Regional Vision: Laying the groundwork for expanding the program into new communities across the wider Amazon region, such as Brazil.Our Urgent Ask: A gift of $100 provides one month of crucial core program support, ensuring a young musician has continuous access to an instructor, transportation and rehearsal support, and instrument care.Join us on this musical journey to create harmony and empower the next generation of artists across the Amazon!