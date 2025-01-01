Friends of SEHS Softball

Welcome to our online shop. You can preorder your fan softball gear here by the posted deadline, and then we will place the order. We get 100% of donations and payments, because the Zeffy platform does not charge us for hosting this site, does not charge us credit processing charges, and does not take any percentage of our sales or donations! In order to do that, they do have an optional area for supporters to help cover their costs. NOTE that there is a default box below with an added % to go to Zeffy. If you need to, you can change it to "other" and enter 0, or you can enter a percentage you feel you can contribute to help cover credit card processing fees and Zeffy's operating costs. If you prefer to purchase by cash or check, please just send an email to coach Philip ([email protected]
) with the items you would like to order.Thank you for supporting SEHS Softball!