Friends of SEHS Softball

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SEHS Softball Sponsorship and Donations

Support South Eugene Softball by completing this sponsorship form. Your contribution helps cover uniforms, equipment, field upkeep, and travel so every player can stay in the game. 🥎Each sponsorship level directly supports Axemen athletes and builds school spirit for our whole community. Share your details and sponsorship choice below so we can recognize your family or business at games and on team materials. 🎉