Friends of Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center Inc

Friends of Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center Inc

Subscribe

Our mission

Friends of Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center enriches community life by supporting cultural programs, like the Summer Reading Program and Springtime Author Fest, through engaging events and fundraising efforts.
Events
Events
Asian Cultural Showcase
Event
Asian Cultural Showcase
Aug 22, 10:30 - 1:00 PM EDT
12118 Lake Blanche Dr, Odessa, FL 33556, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Membership 2026
Membership
Membership 2026
Thank you for your membership donation to the Friends of Starkey Ranch TLC for 2026! Your membership donations directly support our mission and the incredible projects we have planned for the library this year. 🤝Together, we can make a positive impact on our community in promoting early literacy and a love for lifelong learning!Friends of Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center
View membership

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by