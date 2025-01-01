Friends of the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library supports literacy and community engagement by enhancing library resources, promoting educational programs, and fostering a love for reading among all ages.
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Become a Friend of the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library 📚When you become a Friend, you join an organization that has worked for over 45 years to enhance the library and service the community. 100% of your membership fee goes toward supporting the library.The Friends raise thousands of dollars every year to fulfill the library's wish list needs. Join us in keeping the library going for the next generation!