FRIENDS OF THE BASEHOR COMMUNITY LIBRARY INC
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FRIENDS OF THE BASEHOR COMMUNITY LIBRARY INC

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FRIENDS OF THE BASEHOR COMMUNITY LIBRARY INC

Our mission

Friends of the Basehor Community Library supports literacy and community engagement by funding programs, events, and resources that enhance library services, fostering a love for reading and learning in the Basehor community.
Events
Events
FRIENDS OF THE BASEHOR COMMUNITY LIBRARY June Raffle 2026
Raffle
FRIENDS OF THE BASEHOR COMMUNITY LIBRARY June Raffle 2026
Jun 1, 12:00 AM - Jun 30, 8:00 PM CDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
FRIENDS OF THE BASEHOR COMMUNITY LIBRARY Memberships
Membership
FRIENDS OF THE BASEHOR COMMUNITY LIBRARY Memberships
Become a Friend of the Basehor Community Library and help strengthen a welcoming space for reading, learning, and connection 📚.Your membership supports children’s storytimes, educational workshops, and cultural programs that serve neighbors of all ages. Whether you visit often or from time to time, joining shows you value a vibrant, well‑resourced library at the heart of our community.Select the membership level that fits you and add your details below to get started 🤝.
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Our website

https://basehorlibrary.com/friends-of-the-library/

Contact information

[email protected]
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