FRIENDS OF THE BASEHOR COMMUNITY LIBRARY INC

Membership

FRIENDS OF THE BASEHOR COMMUNITY LIBRARY Memberships

Become a Friend of the Basehor Community Library and help strengthen a welcoming space for reading, learning, and connection 📚.Your membership supports children’s storytimes, educational workshops, and cultural programs that serve neighbors of all ages. Whether you visit often or from time to time, joining shows you value a vibrant, well‑resourced library at the heart of our community.Select the membership level that fits you and add your details below to get started 🤝.