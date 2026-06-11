Friends Of The Cohasset Library Inc
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Friends Of The Cohasset Library Inc

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Friends Of The Cohasset Library Inc

Our mission

Friends of the Cohasset Library enriches community life by supporting library programs, fostering a love for reading, and hosting events like book swaps to promote literacy and engagement among residents.
Past events
Past events
Pages & Pours: A Book Swap Benefitting the Cohasset Library
Event
Pages & Pours: A Book Swap Benefitting the Cohasset Library
Jun 11, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
12 Parking Way, Cohasset, MA 02025, USA
More ways to support us
Support the Friends of the Cohasset Library!
Donation
Support the Friends of the Cohasset Library!
🌟 Support our Local Library 🌟The Friends of the Cohasset Library helps make our library more than a place to check out books. Through ongoing fundraising and advocacy, we support the mission of the Paul Pratt Memorial Library by funding programs, resources, special initiatives, and community outreach services that benefit people of all ages in Cohasset.When you give to the Friends, you help bring more stories, learning, connection, creativity, and community to our library. Your support helps make possible children’s programs, author talks, workshops, cultural events, expanded resources, and the everyday magic that happens when a community invests in its library.There are several easy ways to support the Friends:📚 Make a financial contribution. Every donation, large or small, helps strengthen library programming and resources for the whole community.📚 Donate gently used books. Book donations support our ongoing fundraising efforts and give books a second life. Donation bins are located at the Paul Pratt Memorial Library, Stop & Shop on 3A, and the Cohasset Transfer Station.📚 Spread the word. Share the Friends with neighbors, family, and fellow library lovers. The more people who know about our work, the more we can do for the library and the community it serves.Thank you for supporting The Friends of the Cohasset Library!
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Friends of the Cohasset Library Merchandise
Shop
Friends of the Cohasset Library Merchandise
Show your library pride with Friends of the Cohasset Library merch. Every item you purchase helps fund the Library's programming that keeps our library a lively community space 📚.DELIVERY / PICK-UP: We will deliver items in Cohasset only! If you are local and interested in purchasing, please select the "Pick-up" option upon checkout and we will contact you to let you know where to pick up your item(s) in Cohasset.
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Our website

https://cohassetlibrary.org/387/friends-of-the-cohasset-library

Contact information

[email protected]
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