Friends of WA Soccer

Friends of WA Soccer

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Our mission

Friends of WA Soccer promotes skill development and confidence through small-sided games in a fun, inclusive environment. Our league supports WA Boys and Girls Soccer teams, fostering community involvement with student-athletes as referees.
More ways to support us
Event
WA 4v4 Cup Summer Soccer League
Welcome to the Westford Academy 4v4 Summer League! This league is a dedicated summer fundraiser designed to support both the WA Boys and Girls Soccer teams.Our primary mission is simple: maximum fun and maximum touches on the ball. We believe that small-sided games are the best way for players of all ages to develop their skills, build confidence, and enjoy the beautiful game in a fast-paced, inclusive environment.We are proud to have our Westford Academy student-athletes stepping up as "Field Marshals" (referees) for the league. This is a community effort through and through.Thank you for participating and helping us ensure a successful season for our high school programs!
Get your tickets

Our website

https://wa4v4cup.netlify.app/

Contact information

[email protected]
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