Friends of WA Soccer

Event

WA 4v4 Cup Summer Soccer League

Welcome to the Westford Academy 4v4 Summer League! This league is a dedicated summer fundraiser designed to support both the WA Boys and Girls Soccer teams.Our primary mission is simple: maximum fun and maximum touches on the ball. We believe that small-sided games are the best way for players of all ages to develop their skills, build confidence, and enjoy the beautiful game in a fast-paced, inclusive environment.We are proud to have our Westford Academy student-athletes stepping up as "Field Marshals" (referees) for the league. This is a community effort through and through.Thank you for participating and helping us ensure a successful season for our high school programs!