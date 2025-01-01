Friends Of Young Enterprise Northern Ireland Foundation Inc

Donation

Giving Back to NI to Change Lives

Through entrepreneurship education and access to real mentors and business leaders, Young Enterprise helps young people from all backgrounds experience the world of business early and often for the first time. Many of these young people come from deprived areas. We help create real-life and potentially life-changing opportunities.Your annual support can help fund programmes that introduce young people to entrepreneurship, develop confidence, encourage them to aim higher and open doors that may otherwise remain closed. Many of us had someone who opened a door for us early in our careers. This is your chance to do the same for the next generation in Northern Ireland, where there are young people with the ideas, ambition and determination to succeed in business.Because real success isn’t just what we achieve ourselves...it’s the opportunities we create for the next generation.