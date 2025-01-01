Friends School of Atlanta FFA
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Our mission
Friends School of Atlanta nurtures the intellectual, emotional, and spiritual growth of children through a Quaker-based education, emphasizing community, equality, and stewardship to create a diverse and inclusive learning environment.
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Donation
Friends School of Atlanta: Victory Lap Color Run
$16,378 of $10,000 goal
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Our website
https://friendsschoolatlanta.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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