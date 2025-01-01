Full Gospel Churches Fellowship Inc
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Our mission
Full Gospel Churches Fellowship Inc fosters spiritual growth and community through worship, education, and outreach. They aim to share the Gospel, support churches, and empower individuals to live out their faith in service to others.
Events
Events
Event
LAFGC 2026 VBS
Jun 22, 6:30 PM - Jun 24, 8:00 PM PDT
1750 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
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Our website
https://www.lafgc.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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