Full Plate Project
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
Full Plate Project unites people and resources to ensure reliable access to quality food and essential goods, aiming to reduce food insecurity in Suffolk and beyond. Together, we strive for a compassionate community where everyone thrives.
Events
Events
Event
Fill the Plates Competition
May 11, 12:00 PM - Jun 20, 12:00 PM EDT
100 Anna Goode Wy, Suffolk, VA 23434, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Turning Miles in to Meals-Ashley’s 50k 11/7/2026
Apr 8, 12:00 PM - Nov 7, 12:00 PM EST
The Noland Trail, Newport News, VA, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Easter and Spring Break
$230 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.fullplateusa.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by