Fun-Set Social and Charity Club

Fun-Set Social and Charity Club

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Our mission

Fun-Set Social and Charity Club fosters community through social events and charitable initiatives, aiming to uplift and support those in need while celebrating togetherness and service.
Events
Events
Fun-Set Social and Charity Club Host Her 60th Anniversary
Event
Fun-Set Social and Charity Club Host Her 60th Anniversary
May 30 - May 30 | 2 dates & times
5903 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35806, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.funsetsocialandcharityclub.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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