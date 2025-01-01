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SINGLE $40 MEMBERSHIP

Funeral Consumers Alliance Of Central Ohio (FCACO) Membership ApplicationJoin us in making end-of-life planning more affordable, transparent, and dignified for Central Ohio families!FCACO is a proud affiliate of the national, nonprofit Funeral Consumers Alliance, dedicated to monitoring the funeral industry and advocating for consumer rights. As a 501(c)(3) organization run entirely by passionate volunteers, we're committed to ensuring families can make informed decisions during one of life's most difficult times.We serve Franklin and surrounding counties, extending west to Dayton, north to Delaware, east to Zanesville, and south to Athens—helping families across Central Ohio navigate funeral planning with confidence.What We Do For You:Conduct comprehensive surveys of general price lists from area funeral homes so you can compare costs and make informed choicesMonitor meetings of the Ohio Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors to stay on top of industry changes and protect consumer interestsPublish an informative newsletter twice a year with valuable resources and updatesMaintain a dedicated hotline to help troubleshoot concerns for both members and the broader communityProvide free speakers for groups interested in learning about end-of-life planningWhen you join FCACO, you're not just becoming a member—you're joining a community of informed consumers who believe everyone deserves dignity, choice, and fair prices when planning for life's final chapter.