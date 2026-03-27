Gaits Of Hope Eap & L Nonprofit
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Gaits Of Hope Eap & L Nonprofit

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Gaits Of Hope Eap & L Nonprofit

Our mission

At Gaits of Hope, horses are partners in emotional healing. Through intentional interaction with the horses and experienced facilitation, clients grow, gain confidence, strengthen resilience, and develop a deeper awareness of purpose.​

Find your footing. Restore your hope.

Let true healing begin here.

Events
Events
Veterans & First Responders Weekly Program
Event
Veterans & First Responders Weekly Program
Mar 27 - Dec 18 | 78 dates & times
2761 125th St NW, Rice, MN 56367, USA
Get your tickets
Veterans 2026 Retreat
Event
Veterans 2026 Retreat
May 29 - Sep 20 | 3 dates & times
2167 125th St NE, Rice, MN 56367, USA
Get your tickets
2026 Youth Day Camp
Event
2026 Youth Day Camp
Jun 9 - Aug 6 | 3 dates & times
2167 125th St NE, Rice, MN 56367, USA
Get your tickets
Women's Empowerment Course
Event
Women's Empowerment Course
Jun 2, 5:00 PM - Jun 23, 6:30 PM CDT
2167 125th St NW, Rice, MN 56367, USA
Get your tickets
Women's Transformational Retreat 2026
Event
Women's Transformational Retreat 2026
Jun 26 - Jul 19 | 2 dates & times
2167 125th St NE, Rice, MN 56367, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to Gaits of Hope
Donation
Donate to Gaits of Hope
Gaits of Hope exists to help people heal from emotional, mental, and life stress through guided, experiential work with horses. We provide a safe, grounded environment where individuals can release what no longer serves them, regain confidence, restore emotional balance, and step forward with clarity and purpose. We believe healing is not just to feel better for the moment - it is a lasting change. Our work is designed to create real shifts in how people think, feel, respond, and connect with themselves and others.Donations support safe horse care, program materials, and access to a safe space so participants can build trust, confidence, and emotional resilience 💚.Thank you for giving at a level that feels right for you and standing with our herd and the people we serve.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.gaitsofhopemn.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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