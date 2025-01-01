Gamma Beta Fraternity

Custom

$120 - GB RING! (The Real One)

Featuring a beautiful sterling silver Men's Athena Wide Band from James Avery. The Traditional ring of Gamma Beta, as the company hails from Texas. Also you can bring in your ring to any James Avery to be polished.Cost is $106 plus extra for engraving. Order through here since the Greek Letters are incompatible on the ordering website. Bryant will handle the ordering and shipping.Lock in the real GB ring 💍—the one you’ll wear long after graduation. This form helps us get your info right so your ring reflects your brotherhood, your chapter, and your grind in the classroom. (AI wrote this and I think it's funny)