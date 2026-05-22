GBCVB Charitable Foundation
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GBCVB Charitable Foundation

GBCVB Charitable Foundation

Our mission

Proceeds from the 31st Annual Meet Boston Golf Tournament support Pine Street Inn and the Meet Boston Foundation. Pine Street Inn’s iCater and Housekeeping Transitional Employment programs provide hospitality and food service job training to 165+ people annually, helping participants gain skills for stable employment and self-sufficiency. The Meet Boston Foundation invests in future travel and tourism professionals and supports projects that enhance Greater Boston’s visitor experience.

Events
Events
31st Annual Meet Boston Golf Tournament: Silent Auction
Auction
31st Annual Meet Boston Golf Tournament: Silent Auction
Jun 4, 11:59 PM EDT
View auction

Our website

https://www.meetboston.com/foundation-scholarship/

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