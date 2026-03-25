General Funds Account

Membership

Zeta Youth Affiliates - 2026/2027 Membership Dues

Across the nation, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. has long recognized the vital role of mentoring young women within our communities. This vision took shape in the late 1960s with the national organization of our first youth auxiliary for high school girls. Since then, Zeta has proudly expanded its commitment to youth development by establishing a comprehensive and empowering program that supports girls ages 4 to 18. Through leadership, service, and sisterhood, we continue to nurture the next generation of exceptional young women. The mission of the Youth Affiliates of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, is to provide a carefully designed program of activities that will enhance youth members through mind, body and spirit as they work within their various communities to help others. This is accomplished through our Zeta Youth Affiliates 4 Strand Curriculum that promotes Community Service, Cultural Awareness/Social Skills Enhancement, Educational Enrichment/ STEAM, and Leadership Development.