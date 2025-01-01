General Marshall Middle School Band Boosters

Donation

Marshall Middle School Ram Band Boosters

🌟 Join us in Supporting the Next Generation of Musicians 🌟Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission, keeping participation in the Ram Band accessible to all. Your donations will directly contribute to the purchasing and upkeep of band instruments. Together, we can create a more musical world for all!How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.