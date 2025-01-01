Generations Theater Company - Junction City Oregon
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Generations Theater Company - Junction City Oregon
Our mission
Generations Theater Company fosters community through live theater, bringing together local actors of all ages to create engaging performances that inspire creativity and connection, making the arts accessible and enjoyable for everyone.
Events
Events
Event
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap
Jun 18 - Jun 26
| 5 dates & times
1420 Kalmia St, Junction City, OR 97448, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap Matinee and High Tea (backup)
Jun 20 - Jun 27
| 3 dates & times
1420 Kalmia St, Junction City, OR 97448, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap Matinee (2pm) & High Tea (12:30pm) 6/20 (ASL) and 6/27
Jun 20 - Jun 27
| 2 dates & times
1420 Kalmia St, Junction City, OR 97448, USA
Get your tickets
Event
2026 GTC Summer Theater Camp July 27-31
Jul 27, 8:15 - 3:00 PM PDT
1420 Kalmia St, Junction City, OR 97448, USA
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Our website
https://jctheater.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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