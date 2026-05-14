Genesis Church La

Genesis Church La

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Our mission

Genesis Church LA fosters spiritual growth and community through worship, connection, and outreach. Their mission is to empower individuals to deepen their faith and live purposefully, creating a supportive environment for personal and collective transformation.
Past events
Past events
Genesis Men's Retreat I
Event
Genesis Men's Retreat I
May 14, 4:00 PM - May 16, 5:00 PM CDT
1162 Oliver Rd Suite 9, Monroe, LA 71201, USA
GM1 Retreat Raffle
Raffle
GM1 Retreat Raffle
Feb 16, 4:00 PM - Apr 8, 8:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Donate to GenMenI Retreat for Sponsorship
Donation
Donate to GenMenI Retreat for Sponsorship
Your gift helps sponsor men from Genesis Church LA and our wider community to attend the GenMenI Retreat, a weekend set apart for prayer, teaching, and honest conversation about following Jesus together.By supporting this retreat, you help create space for deeper faith, restoration, and stronger relationships that carry back into families, workplaces, and our church community.Thank you for partnering with us in this work of spiritual growth and fellowship.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.genesischurch.la/

Contact information

[email protected]
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