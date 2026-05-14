Donation

Donate to GenMenI Retreat for Sponsorship

Your gift helps sponsor men from Genesis Church LA and our wider community to attend the GenMenI Retreat, a weekend set apart for prayer, teaching, and honest conversation about following Jesus together.By supporting this retreat, you help create space for deeper faith, restoration, and stronger relationships that carry back into families, workplaces, and our church community.Thank you for partnering with us in this work of spiritual growth and fellowship.