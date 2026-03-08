George Regional Health System Foundation
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George Regional Health System Foundation
Our mission
The George Regional Health System Foundation enhances community health by assisting patients in financial need, funding scholarships and health initiatives, and enhancing patient care.
Past events
Past events
Event
Star Gala 2026
Mar 7, 6:00 PM - Mar 14, 11:00 PM CDT
171 V E Howell Rd, Lucedale, MS 39452
Event
GRHS Foundation 3rd Annual Golf Tournament 2025
Nov 8, 7:00 - 2:59 PM CST
18412 MS-613, Moss Point, MS 39562, USA
Event
Pink Pumpkin Run
Oct 18, 7:30 AM - Oct 19, 9:00 AM CDT
859 Winter St, Lucedale, MS 39452, USA
Event
Star Gala 2025
Apr 5, 6:00 PM - Apr 11, 9:30 PM CDT
171 V E Howell Rd, Lucedale, MS 39452
Custom
Split the Pot
Apr 5, 6:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
Event
5K Reindeer Run 2024
Dec 14, 8:00 - 9:00 AM CST
859 Winter St, Lucedale, MS 39452, USA
Event
GRHS Foundation Golf Tournament 2024
Nov 2, 8:59 - 2:59 PM CDT
18412 MS-613, Moss Point, MS 39562, USA
Event
Golf Tournament 2023
Nov 4, 8:59 AM - Nov 2, 2:59 PM CDT
18412 MS-613, Moss Point, MS 39562, USA
Raffle
Love for Lori
Feb 14, 8:00 - 12:00 PM CST
See more
Our website
https://georgeregional.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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