Donation

The GCA Fun-Raiser

🎉 The GCA Fun-RaiserOur students have taken the lead—and now it’s time to make it happen!During a special brainstorming session, our students created their very own fundraising challenge, complete with exciting reward tiers for the entire school. Every dollar raised brings us closer to unlocking fun, memorable experiences for our students and staff.Here’s the best part:👉 Every reward stacks!If we reach a goal, students receive that reward and everything below it.🎯 School-Wide Rewards$1,000 – Pizza Party 🍕$1,500 – Ice Cream Party 🍦$2,500 – Double Recess Day 🎉$5,000 – Silly Teacher Outfit Day (students bring accessories!) 😂$10,000 – Pie the Staff 🥧$15,000 – Field Day! 🏃‍♂️$20,000 – Mr. Julien gets a Buzzcut ✂️$30,000 – Coach David gets a Buzzcut 💈$50,000 (BONUS) – WATER PARK🏆 Top Student IncentivesStudents who go above and beyond will also be rewarded:🥇 1st Place: Be the one to cut Mr. Julien & Coach David’s hair🥈 2nd Place: Principal for a Day🥉 3rd Place: Free 100 on a test❤️ Why This MattersEvery dollar raised directly supports Georgia Christian Academy, helping us continue to grow, improve, and provide an excellent Christ-centered education for our students.This isn’t just a fundraiser—it’s something our students dreamed up, and now they’re excited to see it come to life.🙌 Join the FunHelp us reach our goal and unlock these unforgettable moments for our students.👉 Give today and be part of The GCA Fun-Raiser!