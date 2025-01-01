Raffle

Georgia Fire Gold 2011 Softball Raffle

Georgia Fire Gold 2011 has teamed up with Conner Gun Supply to bring you this exciting raffle! You will have a chance to win a new Glock 19 Gen 6 COA edition, with the new Aimpoint COA Optic or store credit of $1000 at Conner Gun Suppy, only 100 tickets available. Your participation not only gives you a chance to win this incredible prize, but also directly supports Georgia Fire Gold 2011. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to girls efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community. 🎟 If you are not interested in participating in this raffle, you can still support the team by making a donate below. Every contribution, makes a significant difference.