Georgia Right To Life Committee Inc Educational Trust Fund

Georgia Right To Life Committee Inc Educational Trust Fund

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Our mission

Georgia Right to Life Committee promotes the sanctity of life through education and support. Their initiatives, like the Diaper Drive, provide essential resources for families, affirming the value of every child's life in Georgia.
More ways to support us
Donate to Change Lives in Georgia
Donation
Donate to Change Lives in Georgia
For those who seek to honor the sanctity of human life, now is always the best time to take a few moments to invest in the work of Georgia Right to Life (GRTL).We encourage you to prayerfully consider giving any amount that will be put to work saving innocent human lives. We pray that God will bless your generosity, and we are grateful for your continued support for Georgia Right to Life.There are many ways you can help GRTL secure protections for innocent human life from conception to natural death. Although not every gift looks the same, they all play a tremendous part in the fight to protect innocent lives.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://www.grtl.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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