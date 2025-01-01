Georgia Right To Life Committee Inc Educational Trust Fund

Donation

Donate to Change Lives in Georgia

For those who seek to honor the sanctity of human life, now is always the best time to take a few moments to invest in the work of Georgia Right to Life (GRTL).We encourage you to prayerfully consider giving any amount that will be put to work saving innocent human lives. We pray that God will bless your generosity, and we are grateful for your continued support for Georgia Right to Life.There are many ways you can help GRTL secure protections for innocent human life from conception to natural death. Although not every gift looks the same, they all play a tremendous part in the fight to protect innocent lives.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.