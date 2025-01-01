Get Out And Live
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Our mission
Get Out And Live empowers individuals to create positive change through acts of kindness, donations, and volunteerism, fostering a compassionate community and supporting recovery efforts for those in need.
Events
Events
Event
Community Care Celebration
Sep 14, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
118 Legend Oaks Way, Summerville, SC 29485, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
March Recovery Connect Services
$50 of $2,260 goal
Donate today
Donation
GOAL Support Vehicle
$1,010 of $15,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.scgoal.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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