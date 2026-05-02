GFWC IL District 11-12
Subscribe
Our mission
GFWC IL District 11-12 empowers women through community service, fostering leadership and collaboration. They celebrate achievements and drive positive change in local communities, focusing on volunteerism and support for various initiatives.
Past events
Past events
Event
The Floral Fantasy Unity High Tea
May 2, 11:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
426 Industry Ave, Gardner, IL 60424, USA
Event
District 11-12 Annual Awards Meeting
Apr 11, 9:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
1345 S Batavia Ave, Batavia, IL 60510, USA
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by