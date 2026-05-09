GFWC Lake Placid Junior Woman's Club
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GFWC Lake Placid Junior Woman's Club
Our mission
GFWC Lake Placid Junior Woman's Club empowers women through community service, fostering leadership and friendship while addressing local needs. They focus on education, health, and the environment to create a positive impact in Lake Placid.
Past events
Past events
Event
Spring Fling Luncheon at Tropical Winery
May 9, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
2678 US-27, Lake Placid, FL 33852, USA
More ways to support us
Event
LPJWC Membership Dues
Thank you for renewing your LPJWC membership!
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Custom
District 9 Spring Workshop
Register for the District 9 Spring Workshop 🌷
Learn more
Donation
Spring Fling Donations
Donate today
Our website
https://gfwcfl.wixsite.com/lpjwc/home
Contact information
[email protected]
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