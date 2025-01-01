GFWC- NC Mebane Woman's Club

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MWC Safety Town Sponsorship

Thank you for considering a sponsorship of MWC Safety Town. Safety Town is a hands-on, miniature “city” where young children learn essential safety skills through fun, interactive activities—think pint-sized roads, crosswalks, buildings, traffic lights, and pedal cars. In guided sessions, kids practice real-world safety scenarios:road and pedestrian safety, bike safety, fire prevention, stranger awareness, 9-1-1 basics, storm readiness, water safety, and more. Our program will engage rising kindergarten children in a structured, age-appropriate learning environment led by trained volunteers and community partners (fire, police, EMS, and local educators).By supporting Safety Town in Mebane, you’re helping equip local children with lifelong skills that reduce accidents, build confidence, and foster strong community partnerships.