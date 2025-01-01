GFWC- NC Mebane Woman's Club
organization logo

GFWC- NC Mebane Woman's Club

Subscribe
Donate

GFWC- NC Mebane Woman's Club

Our mission

The GFWC-NC Mebane Woman's Club empowers women to engage in community service and civic activities, fostering a spirit of volunteerism and collaboration to enhance the quality of life in Mebane and surrounding areas.
More ways to support us
MWC Safety Town Sponsorship
Custom
MWC Safety Town Sponsorship
Thank you for considering a sponsorship of MWC Safety Town. Safety Town is a hands-on, miniature “city” where young children learn essential safety skills through fun, interactive activities—think pint-sized roads, crosswalks, buildings, traffic lights, and pedal cars. In guided sessions, kids practice real-world safety scenarios:road and pedestrian safety, bike safety, fire prevention, stranger awareness, 9-1-1 basics, storm readiness, water safety, and more. Our program will engage rising kindergarten children in a structured, age-appropriate learning environment led by trained volunteers and community partners (fire, police, EMS, and local educators).By supporting Safety Town in Mebane, you’re helping equip local children with lifelong skills that reduce accidents, build confidence, and foster strong community partnerships.
Learn more
MWC Annual Membership
Custom
MWC Annual Membership
Become an annual member of the GFWC‑NC Mebane Woman’s Club and join local women committed to hands-on community service and civic engagement.
Learn more
MWC Merchandise
Custom
MWC Merchandise
Show your pride in the GFWC-NC Mebane Woman's Club 👕 by ordering club merchandise here.
Learn more

Our website

https://mebanewomansclub.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by