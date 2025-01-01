GHHS Parent Committee

GHHS Parent Committee

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

The GHHS Parent Committee ensures every senior can celebrate graduation safely and joyfully, regardless of financial barriers. We provide scholarships and lower ticket prices to foster community support and pride in our graduates.
Events
Events
Senior Grad Party - Class of 2026
Event
Senior Grad Party - Class of 2026
Jun 20, 9:00 PM - Jun 21, 2:00 AM PDT
2524 14th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://ghgradparty.snappages.site/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by