GHHS Parent Committee
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
The GHHS Parent Committee ensures every senior can celebrate graduation safely and joyfully, regardless of financial barriers. We provide scholarships and lower ticket prices to foster community support and pride in our graduates.
Events
Events
Event
Senior Grad Party - Class of 2026
Jun 20, 9:00 PM - Jun 21, 2:00 AM PDT
2524 14th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://ghgradparty.snappages.site/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by