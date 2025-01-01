Gilbert Scholarship Inc
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Our mission
Gilbert Scholarship Inc empowers North Carolina college students from foster care by providing scholarships and support. Their mission is to ensure that every young person has access to education and opportunities for a brighter future.
Events
Events
Event
Firehouse Dance Party
Jun 6, 7:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
602 S 5th Ave, Wilmington, NC 28401, USA
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Our website
https://mountaingirlinitiative.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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